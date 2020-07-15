WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
An Indiana man was briefly held at Indiana County Jail after his arrest on felony charges stemming from an altercation at 3:36 p.m. July 8 on Independence Lane.
Michael Miller, 52, argued with an Indiana woman, 44, and pointed a loaded .44-caliber revolver at her and threatened to kill her, state police reported.
Troopers charged Miller with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment in a complaint filed at Blairsville District Court. Miller was held in jail until July 10 when he posted $20,000 bond for his release. A hearing is set for Aug. 12 before Judge Robert Bell.
GLEN CAMPBELL
Burglary
Someone broke into a storage garage at 25740 Route 286, ransacked the contents but stole nothing, state police reported.
Troopers at Punxsutawney withheld the name of a Penn Run resident who notified police on Monday of the break-in.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug investigation
Investigators found a suspect in the act of flushing suspected heroin down a toilet at 639 Stifflertown Road at 1:20 p.m. July 6, according to a report.
The suspect eluded police after being confronted, according to investigators.
Gun missing
State police opened a search for a black .22-caliber Mossberg Model 802 rifle with a scope after it was reported missing June 20.
Police said the firearm is worth $300 and withheld the name of the owner, who said he left it at a friend’s house at Sylvis Road and Patchin Highway.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Northern Cambria man, 30, was suspected of driving while impaired at 5:37 p.m. Friday when state police pulled him over for traffic violations on Smyerstown Road, according to a report.
Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
A woman from St. Marys, Elk County, told state police that she was the victim of a theft at 6:44 p.m. June 17 at Walmart along Route 119.
Troopers at Punxsutawney withheld all other details of the report.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Theft
A 26-year-old woman told state police that someone she knows stole a vehicle from her residence along Wysocki Road. Troopers reported that the missing car has been recovered. Charges have not yet been filed.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Man cited
State police cited William Smith, 50, of Derry, with a summary count of harassment, charging that he grabbed a Derry woman, 50, by her arms and shoved her against a wall at 7:54 p.m. July 9 on Kunkle Street.