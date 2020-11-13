INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Brittnee Shaulis, of Commodore, was arrested for public drunkenness after being found under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday along South Fourth Street, Indiana Borough police said.
Police said Shaulis, 33, was lodged in the Indiana County Jail after a sober ride could not be found for her.
Window shattered
Borough police reported that the rear window of an unoccupied vehicle was shattered while it was parked between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday in a private lot in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
BLAIRSVILLE
Wallet stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said they are looking for a man suspected in the theft of a wallet from the Sheetz in Blairsville on Oct. 29 at 3:40 p.m.
Troopers said a woman dropped her wallet at a gas pump, after which the
suspect, driving a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche, pulled up to the pump and is believed to have picked up the wallet, then left the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Trooper Garrett Glasser at (724) 357-1960 or email gglasser@pa.gov.