INDIANA
Drug infraction
Indiana Borough police found Jeffrey Smith, of Indiana, in possession of methamphetamine and heroin about 11 a.m. Wednesday when officers investigated a report of an intoxicated man in Dollar General, 421 N. Fourth St., investigators said.
Officers found Smith “unsteady on his feet and bumping into display items” in the store, and reported that Smith said he was looking for “scrubber things” — Brillo pads — while holding a hollow metallic pipe in his hand.
Smith, 36, “was sweating profusely and his eyes were bugged out,” police wrote in an affidavit.
Officers took Smith home and left him in custody of his sister, then charged him with possession of drugs and public intoxication in a complaint filed Thursday in Indiana District Court.
A hearing date has not been set.
DUI
Borough officers charged Timothy Shaffer Jr., of Ernest, with driving under the influence, harassment and six summary traffic offenses in connection with a hit-and-run crash on June 19.
Officers said a Ford Focus driven by Shaffer, 24, hit a parked vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, and the motorist fled east to the parking lot at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., where the motorist quickly exited and drove north on Fourth Street.
Police halted him in the parking lot of Rite-Aid, where an officer said the odor of alcohol emitted from the vehicle and the driver “made the spontaneous utterance that he had been drinking.”
He had “too much,” he told the officer, according to a complaint.
An officer said Shaffer failed a field sobriety test, refused to consent to a blood draw at Indiana Regional Medical Center then became belligerent and addressed him with profanities.
Police then consulted District Attorney Robert Manzi, who authorized a search warrant, then obtained a warrant from District Judge Christopher Welch to compel Shaffer to give a blood sample.
Again Shaffer refused, police wrote in the charging document.
Shaffer’s mother drove from Creekside to pick him up, according to investigators.
Officers reported that security video from Sheetz and the side mirror of Shaffer’s car, left behind at the scene of the accident, would be held as evidence.
Police filed the complaint Wednesday before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana. A hearing date hasn’t been scheduled.
Trespassing
Indiana police said Elvin Montero-Martinez, of Turtle Creek, returned to a Philadelphia Street business from which he had been banned at 10:15 p.m. June 8.
Officers charged him on June 15 with a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass. A hearing has been scheduled for July 21 in Indiana District Court.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
In the wake of media publication of security system photos of a shoplifting suspect, state troopers filed charges Tuesday against Matthew Yanczak, of Indiana, according to a report.
Investigators identified Yanczak, 21, in connection with the theft of various merchandise by failing to scan the goods in the self-checkout registers at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, on June 6 and 7.
Police said Yanczak took $88.12 worth of products, and accused him on two summary counts of retail theft in citations filed at Homer City District Court.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
An Indiana woman was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on Stifflertown Road, state police at Punxsutawney reported.
Troopers encountered the driver, 36, during a traffic stop near Stiffler Hill Road.
Charges would be filed following a blood test.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Fugitive arrested
Shawn Harris, of Johnstown, was lodged at Westmoreland County Jail in June 16 to await extradition to an unspecified state where he is wanted on felony charges, state police reported.
Troopers arrested Harris, 41, at 9 p.m. June 15 on Route 981 at Route 22 and gave no details of what led them to Harris.
Online court records show bond was set at $50,000. An extradition hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday in Westmoreland County Court.
Theft
Carrie Navarre, of Latrobe, reported to state police the theft of medication from 708 Montana Street at 11:14 a.m. June 3.
o o o
Someone stole a Samsung cellphone valued at $200, belonging to Stanley Wierzbowski, of New Alexandria, from 413 Dorn Lane at 8:44 p.m. June 3, state police reported.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police halted a Cherry Tree man, 25, for traffic offenses at 5:43 p.m. June 18 and suspected him of being inebriated. Charges have not yet been filed.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 31-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of driving after imbibing when state police investigated a wreck at 10:51 p.m. June 19 on Filtering Plant Road.
According to the report, the driver failed to stop a Chevrolet Silverado at a stop sign at Pleasant Hill Road, and the truck ran over a tree and was immobilized.
Court records show no charges have been filed.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug violation
A Saltsburg woman, 41, was discovered in possession of heroin at 6:16 p.m. June 16 on Elm Road in the Bush Recreation Park, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.