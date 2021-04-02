NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 25-year-old Indiana man was suspected of driving after partaking of alcohol and drugs at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday on Route 119, state police reported.
The troopers encountered the motorist during a traffic stop for an equipment violation, but did not release his name. Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Forgery
State troopers uncovered evidence that two occupants of a vehicle on North Main Street were involved forgery and counterfeiting at 4:48 p.m. Sunday, according to a report.
Troopers had halted the vehicle after being told to watch for an erratic driver.
The motorist was suspected of driving under the influence.
Police said both occupants, a man 41, and a woman, 26, both from Bronx, N.Y., would be charged with fraud and drug offenses and the driver would face a DUI charge.
Online court records show the charges have not yet been filed. Investigators gave no details of the suspected act of forgery.
Drug violation
Alexander Winebark, of Punxsutawney, scuffled with state troopers at 8:49 p.m. March 23 when they arrested him in connection with a disturbance at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital emergency room, according to a report.
Police from the Punxsutawney station said Winebark had marijuana in his possession and was high on drugs when troopers found him.
He resisted arrest and “was eventually subdued by troopers using compliance techniques,” then was held at Jefferson County Jail, police wrote. Bond was set at $30,000; a hearing was set for April 13.
Winebark, 31, was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, public drunkenness and two counts of disorderly conduct.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Woman cited
State police cited Megan Mient, 26, of Indiana, with a summary count of criminal trespass, accusing her of entering a posted property along Hillside Drive at 11 a.m. March 20.
DUI
A Ligonier man, 28, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday when state police halted him for driving a vehicle with a broken or missing rear window on Wood Street at Spring Street.
Troopers withheld the man’s name. Charges have yet to be filed.