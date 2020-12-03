GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Road rage reported
A 21-year-old Burnside woman told state police that a motorist fired numerous shots at her vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 219 near Bell Run Road.
No one was reported to have been wounded by the gunfire. Troopers at Punxsutawney said the suspected gunman was a white man about 5-feet-11, 245 pounds, who appeared to be clean shaven and had a military-style haircut.
The man drove a light blue or gray hatchback-style car with racks on the top.
The woman told investigators that he fired shots from a 9-mm handgun with a gray finish, according to the report.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Man cited
Michael Patterson, of Cherry Tree, sneaked in the back door of Rezk’s Pizza restaurant, 4201 Crawford Ave., and stole his wife’s purse at 3:57 p.m. Nov. 25, according to state police.
Patterson, 38, who had been warned to stay out of the establishment, was cited with a summary count of trespassing.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Punxsutawney man, 39, faces possible charges of driving under the influence of drugs stemming from a traffic stop at 10:41 p.m. Nov. 21 on Harmony Road, state police reported today. Charges have yet to be filed.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
False alarms
Delmont Veterinary Hospital, Route 66, was cited by state police with violation of a law penalizing owners of automatic alarm systems that generate five false alarms in a 12-month period.
The citation was filed Nov. 24 in Washington Township District Court.