INDIANA
Light pole stolen
Borough police reported that a large light pole was stolen between May 20 and Oct. 30 from a parking lot in the 1100 block of Church Street. Anyone with information is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
DUI
State police at Indiana said a known 23-year-old Indiana man was discovered to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on Saturday at 3:06 a.m. along Water and North 13th streets.
The name of the suspect was not released, and no docket was available this morning.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A 32-year-old Clymer woman is accused of loading up a cart at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue and walking out the front door without paying for anything shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, state police at Indiana said.
Troopers said the woman fled the parking lot in a white Honda Civic. State police said charges would be filed through Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
State police at Indiana said public drunkenness charges were being filed with Steffee against a 28-year-old Black Lick man who was causing a disturbance on Friday at 10:51 a.m. along Red Barn Road.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Strangulation
State police at Indiana said charges would be filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl against a 31-year-old New Florence man accused of strangling and punching a woman at an address along Gamble Road shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
Troopers said a laptop computer valued at $500 was damaged during the incident.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Shots fired at trio
An unnamed suspect fired a gun in an attempt to scare three people from a neighbor’s residence along Heybert Drive and Windsor Way on Oct. 21 at 9:07 p.m., state police at Indiana said.
The victims were said to be a 45-year-old woman and two teenagers from Gordonsville, Va.
Troopers said their investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Political sign stolen
A 63-year-old Home man told state police at Indiana that someone stole a Biden-Harris political sign from his yard along Rossmoyne Road, around 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 24.