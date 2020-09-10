BANKS TOWNSHIP
Theft
Noah Yoder, of Rossiter, reported to state police the theft of building materials from his property at 16 Bonner Road at 1:29 p.m. Monday. Troopers gave no description of the missing supplies and offered no estimate of the loss.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police withheld the name of a driver who was flown by medical helicopter to Forbes Regional Hospital following a traffic accident at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 26 on Juneau Road.
In a news release issued today, Punxsutawney-based troopers reported that the motorist was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The investigation is incomplete, police said.
o o o
A Rochester Mills woman, 48, was found to be intoxicated after the truck she was driving caught on fire at 12:47 p.m. Thursday on Beaver Drive, according to state police at Punxsutawney. Charges are expected to be filed upon completion of a blood test.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug violations
State police reported that a Punxsutawney man, 28, and a Josephine woman, 23, were found in possession of marijuana and related items during a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 2 on Route 36 at Greenawalt Lane. Online court records show that charges have yet to be filed.
o o o
A Rossiter man, 19, showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests at a traffic stop on Cloe-Rossiter Road at Route 36 at 10:31 p.m. Aug. 21, state police reported. Police discovered unspecified drugs during the traffic stop, according to the report. So far, no charges have been filed.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State troopers at Punxsutawney discovered contraband in possession of a 49-year-old Rural Valley woman during a traffic stop at 8:04 p.m. Aug. 22 on Elk Street at Dunlap Avenue, according to a report.
Police said the woman could be charged with driving while impaired along with narcotics offenses.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vandalism
A Punxsutawney woman reported to state police at 8 a.m. Tuesday that someone knocked the top from a mailbox at her home along South Main Street Extension. Police set the damage at $50.
Drug offenses
State police reported that a 32-year-old man from Luthersburg, Clearfield County, and a Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, woman, 28, were found in possession of drugs and related items during a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 16 on Route 119 at Yates Road.
Troopers said charges would be based on result of toxicology tests.