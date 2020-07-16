INDIANA
Drug probe
Borough officers discovered unspecified drugs and paraphernalia in a vehicle driven by Theresa McCloskey, of Homer City, during a traffic stop at 11:09 a.m. July 6 on North Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Water streets, according to a report.
Police charged McCloskey, 52, with possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia and two summary traffic offenses in a complaint filed in Indiana District Court.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 29.
Vandalism
Someone scratched a Ford Edge that was parked in a parking lot along South Ninth Street between Gompers Avenue and Church Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Borough police reported.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug violation
State police charged Tyler Ballengee, 30, of Blairsville, with possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:02 p.m. July 5 at Days Inn along Route 22 at Villa Road.
Troopers said hotel personnel discovered unspecified paraphernalia in a recently-vacated guest room and directed investigators to Ballengee, who was found seated on a bench outside the hotel and admitted that the items belonged to him.
A hearing is set for Aug. 12 in Blairsville District Court.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Man charged
State police reported that Clifford Camut, of New Florence, used “some form of tool” to break into a skill game machine in Coy’s Pizza restaurant at 5:04 p.m. June 24 and fled when another customer discovered him.
Investigators said the game machine is worth $3,500.
Troopers charged Camut, 27, with attempted theft, possession of instruments of crime, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in a complaint filed July 9 in Homer City District Court.
Online court records show Camut also was charged that day with attempted burglary, possession of crime instruments, criminal mischief, theft, loitering and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident June 21 in Center Township, and was charged July 8 by Indiana Borough police with possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness stemming from an investigation Jan. 1 in Indiana.
Hearing dates have not been scheduled in any of the cases.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug violation
A Punxsutawney man, 38, and a woman from Walston, 37, were found holding methamphetamine, marijuana and related drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. July 5 on West Mahoning Street, state police reported.
Police searched the vehicle after noting signs of impairment from drug use in the man, who had been driving, according to the report.
Troopers withheld the couple’s names. Charges have not yet been filed.
DUI
State police reported that a 41-year-old Punxsutawney woman was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when troopers halted her for traffic violations on East Mahoning Street at 11:33 p.m. July 4.
Charges would be filed based on results of lab tests, police said.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Online crime
State troopers at Punxsutawney investigated a parent’s report that a girl had sent and received inappropriate images on her computer at their home along Orchard Street on June 2.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Child endangerment
A 21-year-old Somerset man was arrested in connection with the endangerment of an 11-year-old Latrobe boy on Conrad Court at 1 p.m. May 4, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Police withheld the suspect’s name and said only that the allegations were raised in a report to ChildLine.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
An Apollo man, 32, and an Apollo woman, 28, told state police that a vehicle was stolen between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:45 a.m. Sunday from 398 Muffley Hollow Road.
Kiski Valley-based troopers said the vehicle later was found in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County, and that a suspect in the theft is under investigation.
Police didn’t release the names of the owners who reported the theft.
Drug investigation
State troopers discovered an Apollo man, 34, in possession of unspecified drugs at 9:40 a.m. Friday, when police investigated a report of a man who had been seen staggering along Route 819 and lying on the lawns of several residences.
Police withheld the suspect’s name. No charges have been filed.