WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A man and woman are suspected of stealing grocery items valued at $195.25 by failing to pay for the goods at the self-serve checkout point at 3:57 p.m. July 14 at Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported today.
The couple drove away in blue Ford F-150 truck, according to investigators.
Disorderly conduct
State police accused an Indiana man, 75, of “engaging in threatening/fighting behavior in public” on Oakland Avenue at 3:38 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers were sent to the undisclosed scene to investigate a report of a disturbance. No other details were released.
Squabble
Troopers from Indiana investigated a report that a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man engaged in “a domestic related incident” at 1:22 a.m. Friday on Grove Lane. Police withheld their names and gave no other details.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Blairsville man told state police that he lost $113.85 in “a scam on Facebook marketplace” at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Valley Road, according to report.
Troopers provided no other details.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Marion Center woman reported that someone stole her purse at 7:29 p.m. Thursday from 180 Fleming Road. State police estimated the loss at $10.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Theft of services
A man driving a U-Haul truck disposed of 19 bags of garbage, two garbage cans and a large photo frame in a Dumpster at Little Water Trough Car Wash along Route 56 near Armagh at 5:47 p.m. July 14, state police said today.
Police said the man was about 6 feet tall, had brown hair and at the time wore blue jeans, a black shirt and cowboy boots.
Theft
A Seward man told state police that his European-American Arms Corp. Bounty Hunter model nickel-plated six-shot revolver was stolen between Oct. 7 and Thursday from Mack Road.
The firearm is valued at $510, according to a report.
Investigators interviewed a suspect but have filed no charges.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
A motorist driving a Jeep Cherokee fled at 8 p.m. Friday after the vehicle hit the front door of the Betty Lou gas station along Light House Road.
Police said the motorist drove away heading west on Route 286. The building sustained minor damage.