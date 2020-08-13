INDIANA
Bike recovered
A green and black Huffy 26-inch mountain bicycle was discovered Monday in the 200 block of Gompers Avenue and turned in to the Indiana Borough police station. Police said the owner could claim it by telephoning (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A customer at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, stole $57.76 worth of merchandise at 3:16 p.m. July 22 by failing to scan the items at the self-checkout stand, state police reported. Troopers said the woman left the store with three DVD movies, each worth $14.96, and a Bissell belt priced at $7.88. She and a man drove away in a red two-door Pontiac Sunfire.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Domestic charges
State police have charged a man and woman from Barr Slope Road with simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic disturbance at 11:28 p.m. Sunday.
Police filed complaints against Crystal Mae Langham, 36, and Raymond Langham, 42, on Monday in Clymer District Court. Raymond Langham was charged with an additional count of indecent assault.
Hearings for both have been set for Aug. 24.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 34-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of driving under the influence following a traffic crash at 10:34 p.m. July 22 on Franklin Road at West Creek Road, state police reported today. Charges have not yet been filed.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Vandalism
Kelcie Burkholder, of Latrobe, told state police that she and a man she knows were arguing at 12:51 p.m. Aug. 5, when “the male became frustrated and began to punch and kick the vehicle that the two were riding in, causing damage to the passenger side,” according to a report.
Police said the man will be charged after investigators receive an estimate of the damage.
Harassment
A Blairsville woman, 61, was accused of subjecting a Torrance woman to unwanted physical contact at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday on Longview Drive, state police reported. Troopers provided no other details. Charges have not yet been filed.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Burglary, assault
A Cherry Tree man faces possible trial in Clearfield County Court on charges that he broke into the Stifflertown Road residence of an 89-year-old man and injured him at 4:24 p.m. July 31.
State police at Punxsutawney reported the episode in a news release issued this morning, a day after suspect Wayne Koller, 67, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges at an appearance before District Judge James Glass.
Koller, who had been held in jail since Aug. 1 when he was unable to post $100,000 bond, was released Wednesday on unsecured bond to await adjudication, court records show.
Police reported in a news release that a gun was discharged during the incident. Koller faces felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Rape
State police at Kittanning have charged a Vandergrift woman with forcing a teenaged boy to engage in sexual relations with her at Staley’s Court Road and at an unspecified location in Westmoreland County.
Investigators filed 17 charges including 12 felony counts against Rachel Snoots, 40, in a criminal complaint filed at Kittanning District Court before Judge James Owen.
Police reported in a news release the assaults took place between Jan. 22, 2017, and Jan. 22, 2019, and said the victim was 15 years old but didn’t specify when the youth was at that age.
Snoots was held at the Armstrong County Jail with bond set at $10,000 to await a preliminary hearing on Aug. 26.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs, endangerment
State troopers smelled marijuana smoke coming from a vehicle after a traffic stop at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday on Harmony Road near Anchor Inn Road, and suspected the driver of being under the influence of drugs, according to a report.
Police found suspected THC oil and related drug paraphernalia during a search of the car, and reported that the motorist, a 28-year-old Johnstown man, would be charged following an investigation.
Investigators said a 28-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl, both from Seward, were endangered by the intoxicated motorist.
Names of the driver and the others were withheld from a news release.
McCALMONT TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug offenses
State troopers from Punxsutawney stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at 9:53 p.m. Aug. 1 on Route 310 near Orchard Street and discovered the passenger, a 20-year-old Punxsutawney woman, in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, had fled into a wooded area, according to a report. Police withheld the names of both and reported that charges would be filed following an investigation.