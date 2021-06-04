INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers responded at 1:40 a.m. Thursday to North Seventh Street for the report of a 911 call with an open line.
Upon arrival, officers located Collin Trinkley, 22, of Clymer. They said Trinkley was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.
Police said Trinkley was cited for public drunkenness and released to a sober party without incident.
The charge was filed through the office of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, who is awaiting a plea in the case.