INDIANA
Man detained
James Keith, of Mentcle, was lodged at Indiana County Jail after his wife told police that he confronted her in violation of a protection-from-abuse order at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Borough police reported that District Judge Robert Bell issued an arrest warrant for Keith, 50, and that state police took him into custody later at his residence in Pine Township.
Assault
Amy Johnson, of Apollo, hit a man’s face several times at 4:15 p.m. Friday while they were riding in a vehicle in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
Police said Johnson damaged the man’s glasses and caused minor injuries to him.
Officers charged Johnson, 28, with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief and District Judge Guy Haberl of Indiana ordered her to appear May 13 for a preliminary hearing.
Investigators withheld the name of the man who raised the accusations.
Citation
Indiana Borough police cited Nicholas Lane, of Allison Park, Allegheny County, with a violation of the noise ordinance at 1:10 a.m. Saturday when officers heard music in excess of 50 feet from its source in Lane’s local home on South Sixth Street between Church and Schools streets.
Lane, 24, also was cited with hosting a disorderly gathering, according to police.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
Two women stole $1,139.25 worth of electronics merchandise from Walmart, Resort Plaza, at 3:14 p.m. April 1, state police reported Tuesday.
Troopers reported that they drove away in a 2018 Hyundai.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Burglary
Intruders stole 34 guns, a supply of ammunition and reloading materials, a collection of knives, a gold ring and $26,000 from a house along Grisemore Road between Feb. 1 and April 2, state police reported.
The property belongs to three men from Cherry Tree, who were not identified in a news release.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
Two men were cited following a melee at Walston Club at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, state police reported.
Troopers reported that Justin Juliette, of Punxsutawney, shoved Heather States, of Punxsutawney, and spit on her face, and that Mark Shaffer, of Timblin, grabbed Robert Fisher’s neck and threw him to the floor.
Juliette, 35, and Shaffer, 34, were cited with a summary counts of harassment.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Harassment
A South Fork, Cambria County, man threatened a Glen Campbell-area woman and damaged several items in her home along Burnside-McGee Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Troopers said the suspect caused $200 damage to a television.
Charges have not yet been filed.