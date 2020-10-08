Indiana
Hit-and-run
The owner of a Nissan Altima told Indiana Borough police that the car was damaged between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday while it was parked at 934 Oakland Ave.
Vandalism
A man dressed in dark clothing kicked open a door of an apartment in the 900 block of Fleming Avenue at 1 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough police reported. The man fled east toward South Seventh Street, investigators said.
White Township
Burglary
A man and woman told state police that someone entered their home at 200 Dogwood Circle between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday. The intruder left a safety pole from a trampoline on a couch in the living room of the house, police said. Troopers reported nothing was damaged or stolen.
Theft
A Pittsburgh-area woman has agreed to face possible trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court on charges that she used someone’s vehicle without permission earlier this year.
Rachelle Hamilton, 32, of Penn Hills, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Sept. 30 on charges of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. State police filed the charges in May, alleging that she took a vehicle without consent on March 2.
Troopers at Indiana listed Hamilton on the county’s “Five Most Wanted” list to generate public attention to the case. She surrendered Sept. 18 and has been held since in the Indiana County Jail, unable to post bond for her release.
Shoplifting
State police on Wednesday filed five summary counts of retail theft against Dylan Bolen, of Indiana, accusing him in connection with a string of thefts by under-ringing merchandise at the self-checkout registers at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza. Troopers said Bolen was caught stealing goods Aug. 22, 23 and 30, Sept. 26 and on Tuesday. No other details were given.
Clymer
Theft
A Clymer woman told state police that a package was stolen from 924 Sage St. at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Missing is a DVD stand valued at $21.54, according to the report.
West Wheatfield Township
Burglary
Two men are suspected of stealing about $850 worth of coins kept in several jars in a house at 530 Shady Grove Road.
State police said the men robbed the house between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23. They are believed to have been traveling in a red, two-door Dodge Ram truck, 1990s or 2000s vintage, equipped with a trailer hitch and missing a hubcap from the front left wheel.
The men were said to be White. No other description was given.
Burrell Township
DUI
State police suspected a Monroeville man, 20, of driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 6:37 a.m. Sept. 5 on Route 119. Charges have not yet been filed.
Canoe Township
Molestation
An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, both from Rossiter, were suspected to be victims of indecent assault on Sept. 29 at an undisclosed location in the township, according to state police. The investigation is underway.
Munster Township, Cambria County
Drug offense
A Northern Cambria man was found with marijuana and related paraphernalia in a car during a traffic stop at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 20 on Admiral Peary Highway, state police reported. The motorist, 18, has not yet been charged.
Northern Cambria, Cambria County
Man cited
State troopers cited Joseph Miller, 32, of Northern Cambria, with a summary count of harassment, charging that he punched Jeffrey Myers’ face at 3 a.m. Sept. 18 on School Avenue near Crawford Avenue.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Assault
Richard Miller, of Wilpen, assaulted a 42-year-old woman between 9 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday in what state police called a domestic dispute on High Street in Bradenville, according to a report. Troopers at Kiski Valley charged Miller, 34, with two counts of simple assault and one count of harassment. District Judge Mark Bilik sent Miller to Westmoreland County Prison when he was unable to post $20,000 bond, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 14.