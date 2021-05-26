INDIANA
Narcotics charge
An Indiana man was found with 14 marijuana plants growing inside his Third Ward home last summer and has now been charged with a felony count of manufacture or possession of drugs with intent to deliver.
Borough police discovered the plants on Aug. 29 while investigating an unrelated incident in the area and smelled pot smoke coming from the residence of William Bauch III at 18 S. 13th St., according to a report.
Armed with a warrant, police searched the house and seized the plants and cultivation paraphernalia, investigators said.
Police charged Bauch, 37, with the felony trafficking charge and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia in a complaint filed Tuesday in Indiana District Court.
A hearing is set for June 16.
Hit-and-run
Indiana Borough police reported that a vehicle driven by Connor Ballas, of Indiana, hit a parked car in a parking lot along South Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Church Streets at 8:45 a.m. April 27.
Officers on Tuesday gave Ballas, 20, a ticket for hit-and-run.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Punxsutawney woman had been drinking alcohol before state troopers pulled her over for a traffic violation at 12:35 a.m. April 25 on West Union Street, police reported Tuesday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
ID Theft
A Punxsutawney-area man told state police that someone used his Social Security number to file a claim for unemployment benefits between April 25 and May 17.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
A Latrobe man leveled threats against a Latrobe woman, 27, and two Monroeville women, ages 22 and 23, during a disturbance on Mitchell Drive at 3 a.m. Friday, state troopers at Kiski Valley reported.
Police charged Montay Christian, 29, with three counts of terroristic threats and one charge each of simple assault and harassment.
Christian was released from Westmoreland County Prison after he posted $500 bond and was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 30.
Theft
State troopers charged a 15-year-old Latrobe girl with the May 16 theft of a vehicle from the Adelphoi Village home along Marcia Street.
Police withheld the teen’s name and prosecuted her through juvenile court.
Man cited
Nicholas Levendosky, of Bradenville, was jailed May 18 when state police arrested him on a warrant from Westmoreland County Court, troopers at Kiski Valley reported.
Officers encountered Levendosky, 31, during the investigation of a disturbance on 11th Street that involved a 54-year-old Bradenville woman.
Troopers cited Levendosky with summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.