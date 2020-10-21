PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Cherry Tree man, 27, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs at 1:43 a.m. Monday, when state police conducted a traffic stop on Sycamore Street at North Findley Street. Charges would be based on the result of a blood test, police said.
KNOX TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police said a 34-year-old Punxsutawney man showed signs of impairment following a traffic accident on Knox Dale Road at 5:53 a.m. Friday. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.