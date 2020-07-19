Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
Police assault
Ashley Bennett, of Punxsutawney, flung open the passenger side door of a car and hit a state police trooper at 3:54 a.m. July 4 on Hampton Avenue, where the vehicle had been stopped for traffic violations, according to a report.
Bennett, 25, the passenger in the vehicle, ignored troopers’ orders and struggled as she was taken into custody, police said.
According to online court records, Bennett was held in Jefferson County Jail until July 6, when she posted $40,000 bond for her release. Police charged her with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Punxsutawney District Court.
Indiana
Harassment
John Loughry Jr., of Indiana, shoved a woman during an argument at 1:15 p.m. July 12 in the 1300 block of Water Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
Officers cited Loughry, 34, with a summary count of harassment in papers filed Tuesday in Indiana District Court. Police withheld the name of the person who accused Loughry.
White Township
Theft
State police charged Lisa Lydick, of Blairsville, in the theft of $137.10 of grocery items from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 4:42 p.m. July 6.
Troopers filed a complaint for a second-degree count of retail theft by under-ring on July 9 in Homer City District Court. A hearing is set for Sept. 8.