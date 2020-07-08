WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
Renee Eckenrode, of Clune, was cited with a summary count of retail theft in papers filed at Homer City District Court. State police charged that Eckenrode stole a zipper binder, a PostIt cube, three pairs of men’s shorts, two Monster energy drinks and a linen from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, Oakland Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. June 19.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police reported that a New Florence man is suspected of breaking into a game machine at Coy’s Pizza restaurant along Route 56 at 5:04 p.m. June 24. The man fled in a 2004 Pontiac Vibe when another customer discovered him, according to the report. Charges have not yet been filed.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug investigation
Workers at Days Inn along Route 22 discovered drug paraphernalia in a guest room at 2:02 p.m. Sunday after the tenant checked out, state police reported. Troopers said a 30-year-old Blairsville man, who was found seated on a bench outside the hotel when investigators arrived, acknowledged possession of the items. Charges are expected to be filed, police said.
Theft
A Trolley Street woman, 29, told state police that someone used the online Cash App program to create personal checks for her bank account, deposited money into her account, then used her debit card information to withdraw money from the account. A police news release made unclear whether the woman sustained a cash loss.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 58-year-old Plumville man was found unconscious behind the wheel of a car that wrecked at 9:36 p.m. June 19 on Five Points Road, state police at Indiana reported today. Troopers said the man “was found to be impaired.” Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Mischief
A Glen Campbell woman told state police that an Intex swimming pool sustained $100 of damage as the result of a domestic dispute at 2:10 a.m. Monday on McGee Highway. Troopers withheld the woman’s name and said the incident remains under investigation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Men cited
State police cited Eric Foster, 42, and Kevin Guadino, 55, both of Latrobe, with summary citations of harassment after the men engaged in a property dispute at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on County Road, according to a report.
Couple charged
Holly Depree, 49, and Jeffrey Cover, 54, both of Latrobe, were charged with simple assault and harassment in the wake of a domestic dispute that left both with minor injuries at 5:19 p.m. June 21 at 2953 Ligonier St., state police reported. Both suffered various bruises; Cover had some swelling on his face where Depree punched him, and Depree had a swollen wrist where Cover slammed a refrigerator door on her, according to the report.
District Judge Mark Bilik ordered both to appear for a hearing July 29 in Bradenville District Court. Each was released on unsecured bond following preliminary arraignment.