YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Counterfeiting
Preliminary arraignments have been held for a Bronx, N.Y., couple arrested Sunday afternoon along North Main Street and Route 536.
State police at Punxsutawney said Tanija Ashley Scott, 26, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak on a felony forgery count as well as misdemeanor counts involving the making of counterfeit access devices, and drug and drug paraphernalia possession.
Bail was set in her case at $60,000 and she was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail. No date was listed for a preliminary hearing, but it will be held before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
Meanwhile, Sangoule Diawara, 41, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Robert Chambers on charges of driving under the influence, being in an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle or property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $8,000 bond, pending a hearing April 13 at 1:15 p.m. before Mizerock.