INDIANA
DUI
Formal arraignment is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. May 25 for Cameron Contrucci, 24, of Indiana, before Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William Martin, on charges stemming from a collision with a parked car around 7 p.m. Feb. 11 along the 1200 block of Church Street.
Contrucci was charged by Indiana Borough Police Department with two felony counts of possession, as well as misdemeanor counts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. He waived a preliminary hearing before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
DUI, marijuana
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Kathleen Harper, 19, of Marietta, Ga., for May 27 at 2:30 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop at a red signal.
The charges stem from a traffic stop by Indiana Borough Police Department on March 6 around 9:09 p.m. along the 700 block of Philadelphia Street.
Public urination
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Brandon J. Carter, 34, of Chicago, for a summary count of public urination, filed by Indiana Borough Police Department after an incident reported around 2:07 a.m. April 18 along North Carpenter Avenue.
Noise complaint
Judge Haberl is awaiting a plea from Nathan Skodi, 22, of Waretown, N.J., for a summary violation of the borough’s noise ordinance, filed by Indiana Borough Police Department after an incident reported around 11:24 p.m. on April 16 along the 400 block of South Fisher Avenue.