INDIANA
Assault
An Indiana man was held early Sunday at the Indiana County Jail to await charges in connection with a disturbance in the 400 block of Stannard Avenue, borough police said.
Grant Schrecengost, 24, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. on suspicion of intoxication and, according to police, assaulted a worker at Indiana Regional Medical Center after police took him to the hospital for treatment.
Online court records this morning showed charges have not yet been filed.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 41-year-old Home man was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs at 6:49 a.m. Oct. 17 when state police encountered him on Route 119, according to a news release. Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
State police said a Punxsutawney man, 36, would be cited with a summary violation in connection with a domestic dispute at 5:09 p.m. Saturday on Young Road. The victim, a 34-year-old Punxsutawney woman, was not identified.
Theft
A Brookville man told state police that someone stole a battery from a riding lawnmower on Altman Avenue Extension at 5:24 p.m. Nov. 7.
NEWBURG, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police charged Sheridan Griffiths, 64, of Hastings, with driving under the influence and four summary traffic offenses stemming from a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. Oct. 25 on Town Road at Lee Hollow Road.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Susie Benitez-Daou, of Mahaffey, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and five summary traffic violations in a complaint filed recently at Punxsutawney District Court.
Benitez-Daou, 58, was injured at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 5 when the Mitsubishi Mirage she was driving hit a utility pole along Route 36, according to state police.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 3.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
State police today reported that Kenneth Johnson, of Derry, attacked a 72-year-old Derry man with a knife at 5:50 a.m. Oct. 27 on Pine Street.
According to online court records, Johnson has been held since then in Westmoreland County Prison, with bond set at $10,000 cash.
Troopers said the victim suffered a minor laceration on his right hand.
Johnson, 39, was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and harassment in a complaint filed before Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court.
A hearing has been set for Dec. 9.
o o o
Richard Kon, 78, of Latrobe, clubbed Peter Thomas, of Latrobe, over the head with a walking cane during a domestic dispute at 6:05 a.m. Friday at 172 Derby Town Road, state police reported.
Troopers charged Kon with simple assault and harassment in papers filed at Bradenville District Court, where a hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Contempt
William Jones, of Seward, sent a text message to a Blairsville woman at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 4, in violation of a court-issued protection-from-abuse order that she held against him, state police reported. Police said Jones was charged with violation of the court order.
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
A Seward man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol on Portage Street, where state police conducted a traffic stop at 11:25 p.m. Oct. 24, according to a news release. Charges have not yet been filed.