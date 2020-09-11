Indiana
Intoxication
Vance Sykes, of New Alexandria, was found unconscious from intoxication in the 300 block of South Third Street at 2:58 a.m. today, Indiana Borough police reported.
Officers cited Sykes, 26, with public drunkenness and temporarily lodged him at the Indiana County Jail, according to the report.
Noise offenses
Borough police cited Andrew Beddia, of Wellsville, York County, with a violation of the borough’s noise ordinance at 4:56 p.m. Monday when patrol officers heard loud music playing at 228 S. Seventh St., according to a report. Officers said Beddia, 22, a resident, was responsible for music that could be heard more than 50 feet from the house.
At the same time, officers cited Aiden Sadoski, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from Murrysville, Westmoreland County, with a violation of the noise ordinance at his off-campus residence at 246 S. Seventh St. Police said Sadoski, 20, also played music that could be heard more than 50 feet from the back porch at his house.
Fight
Police found a 25-year-old Indiana man and a 22-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, involved in a fight with each other at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Locust Street.
Officers said the pair would be cited with summary counts of harassment.
White Township
Hit-and-run
An Indiana woman reported to state police that her car was hit at 12:36 p.m. Aug. 30 by a white sedan driven by a woman who fled the scene of the accident on Oakland Avenue at Rose Street.
The hit-and-run motorist was reported to be a White woman with blonde hair who appeared to be 18 to 21 years old.
Troopers estimated the damage at $250.
Burglary
Someone tried to break into a garage along Route 110 at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 1, state police reported. Police withheld the name of a Saltsburg woman who reported the burglary attempt.
West Wheatfield Township
Drugs
State police said an Altoona man, 26, was found in possession of marijuana and related items during a traffic stop at 3:57 p.m. Saturday on Route 22 at Shady Grove Road.
Charges have not yet been filed.
o o o
State troopers from Indiana discovered marijuana wax along with a supply of weed and paraphernalia in possession of three West Virginia residents at 8:04 p.m. Saturday on Route 22, according to a report released today.
The suspects — two men ages 21 and 45 and a woman, 19 — have not yet been charged.
Clymer
Littering
A Clymer man told state police that someone dumped a baby stroller, a printer and a scanner on the lawn at his residence along Hancock Street between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Troopers classified the incident as a case of scattering rubbish.