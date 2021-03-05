NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Dogs attack pony
State police at Punxsutawney said three dogs attacked a miniature pony Wednesday afternoon at a location along Yoder Road.
Troopers called out at 5:33 p.m. said two pit bulls and a Labrador retriever were involved. They said the owner of the pony shot and fatally wounded one of the pit bulls while the other dogs ran from the scene.
The owner of the dogs was unknown, but troopers said the Labrador and the surviving pit bull were found later at an address along Laska Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug possession
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 42-year-old Bell Township woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being found intoxicated, impaired and in possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of First Street.
The woman was not identified. Troopers said charges would be filed with Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
Hit and run DUI
State police in the Kiski Valley said a non-reportable hit-and-run crash occurred Feb. 28 at 6:52 p.m. at an address along Route 981 South and Spur Road. Troopers said the car later was found at the Kiski Flats Sunoco service station, where the driver was found to show signs of intoxication. State police said the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence, with charges to be filed with Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.