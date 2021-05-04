WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
Jason Yoder, of Oakdale, Allegheny County, struggled with officers and screamed profanities at Indiana Regional Medical Center workers early Sunday after state police arrested him for driving under the influence, court records show.
Troopers found Yoder trying to dislodge his Chevrolet Blazer from a muddy ditch along Route 286 at 1:52 a.m., according to the report.
Yoder climbed out of the vehicle and fell on his face “and he stated ‘I am really drunk,’” Trooper Daniel Bradley reported. “Yoder then asked ‘what are the rules for walking because I am failing to follow those rules?’”
Bradley arrested Yoder after he fell a second time on his face, then took him to IRMC for a blood test. There, the trooper said, Yoder refused to give a blood sample, yelled at the nurses and struggled when he was put in handcuffs.
He grabbed at a second trooper’s gun belt and holders before “being taken into control,” according to the complaint.
Police charged Yoder with DUI, resisting arrest and three summary offenses and was released after he posted $5,000 bond.
A hearing is set for May 27 in Indiana District Court.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Trespassing, vandalism
Someone rode an off-road vehicle over land owned by Don Maryai and John Steffenino along Maryai Road and hit a fence at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, state police reported.
Police set the damage at $250.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Burglary
An intruder broke into a garage at 3365 Pioneer Lake Road and stole a total of $425 from two vehicles parked inside, state police said.
Owners Chad Troxell and Vicki Troxell told police that the money was stolen between 9 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. April 27.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Black Lick man told state police that someone stole a red and black Troy-Bilt push mower from his yard at 230 Blaire Road late Saturday or early Sunday.
The mower had been advertised for sale. The loss was set at $20.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Assault
A Seward woman was jailed Thursday to face charges that she attacked a paramedic and a police officer on Edgewood Lane.
State police provided scant details on a news release.
Kaitlyn Jarvis, 22, assaulted the victims — a man from Marion Center and a man from Indiana — “during an investigation” and was found holding narcotics.
In a criminal complaint, police charged Jarvis with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and harassment. Judge Christopher Welch set bond at $100,000.
A hearing was set for Monday in Clymer District Court. The outcome of the proceeding was not posted on the state court website.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Disorderly conduct
State police cited Michelle Barkley, 28, of Derry, with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at 124 Superior Mobile Home Park, court records show.
Assault
State police said Daniel Steele, of New Alexandria, threw a coffee table at a woman at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday in a residence along Route 981.
The victim, 42, suffered a black eye, police said.
Troopers charged Steele with simple assault and harassment in papers filed before District Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court.
Steele was sent to Westmoreland County Prison when he was unable to post $10,000 bond. A hearing is set for Wednesday.
o o o
A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Derry, were involved in a fight resulting in serious injuries, state police at Kiski Valley reported, and a third person also faces charges stemming from the altercation at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers were sent to Superior Mobile Home Park to break up the fight. The names of the suspects were not released.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Burglary
An intruder broke a window at a house along Route 280 on the evening or overnight April 11 to 12 and caused more than $900 damage, state police reported Sunday.
Nothing was stolen from the house, troopers said.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers suspected an Ernest man, 24, of being intoxicated during a traffic stop at 11:02 p.m. April 9 on Route 403 near Marion Center, according to a report.Charges have not yet been filed.
NEW FLORENCE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
Brianna Cassidy, of Pittsburgh, hit Phillip Griffith, of Johnstown, with a laptop computer on the side of his face during a domestic dispute at 8:54 p.m. April 18, police said.
Griffith, in turn, bit and lacerated Cassidy’s finger during the scuffle at 202 19th St., according to the report.
State troopers charged Cassidy, 40, with simple assault and harassment. District Judge Denise Thiel of Ligonier released Cassidy on unsecured bond to await a hearing on June 18.
Police cited Griffith, 33, with a summary count of harassment.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Burglary
Charles Poeta, of La Jose, broke through the front door of a house along West Main Street at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, then chased a resident to a neighbor’s house where he caught, punched and kicked the victim, state police said. Troopers listed a 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man as the residents there but didn’t explain which had been assaulted.
District Judge James Glass set bond at $50,000 and sent Poeta, 42, to Clearfield County Jail to await a May 12 hearing.
Police charged Poeta with felony counts of burglary and trespassing; two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct; a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief; and a summary count of harassment, in a complaint filed early Friday.