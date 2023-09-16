INDIANA
Drunkenness, paraphernalia
On Thursday at 7 p.m., along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough Police were dispatched for the report of an intoxicated male.
Officers found Brian Jones, 20, of Kent, and said he was under the influence of a controlled substance to the point where he was a danger to himself or others.
Police said he also had controlled substances and paraphernalia in his possession.
He was placed in Indiana County Jail where a preliminary hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Retail theft
Two people, a 20-year-old man with Kittanning and Indiana addresses, and an 18-year-old Indiana woman, were cited for retail theft on Friday around 2:51 a.m. at a convenience store along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police said the pair had removed items from the shelves and left the store without paying. All items were returned.
Citations were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
PFA violation
A Kittanning man already in Armstrong County Prison on a separate matter has been cited for indirect criminal contempt for allegedly violating a Protection From Abuse order by relaying information to a 35-year-old woman along Altmeyer Drive via a third party.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, arrested Steven Burns, 44, who is awaiting a contempt hearing. He also is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending an Oct. 24 hearing before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on harassment and simple assault charges.
