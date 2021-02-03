WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
An eastern Pennsylvania woman has been accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza.
State police said the woman, 19, of Pottstown, Montgomery County, stole $35.76 worth of perishable goods at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 17.
Charges have not yet been filed.
INDIANA
Vandalism
Somebody slashed three tires of a car between 7 p.m. Monday and 12:15 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked in a private lot along South 10th Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
Drug charge
State police charged Steven McIntyre, of Indiana, with possession of heroin and related items following a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 18 on South Fourth Street at Locust Street.
McIntyre, 35, is scheduled to appear in Indiana District Court for a preliminary hearing on March 10.