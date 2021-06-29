DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Contempt
A Blairsville woman was accused of failing to relinquish a firearm under terms of a protection-from-abuse order issued against her, state police reported.
Troopers investigated the report Saturday on Poplar Street. No other details were provided.
Endangerment
State troopers answered a report of abuse of a 1-year-old boy from the Blairsville area as filed on the state ChildLine abuse referral system, investigator said.
The child was endangered June 20 on Jonnet Road, according to the report. Police reported no arrests.
o o o
A woman was suspected of allowing six minors to smoke pot at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 on 27th Street, state police at Kiski Valley reported Monday.
The youths included a 14-year-old Blairsville boy; a girl from Bolivar; an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, both of Latrobe; a 17-year-old Greensburg boy; and a 15-year-old boy from Derry.
No arrest has been reported.