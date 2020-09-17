INDIANA
Underage drinking
A 20-year-old Pittsburgh woman was cited at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday for underage drinking after she was found by Indiana Borough Police officers at an address in the 900 block of Church Street. The borough police said she was intoxicated. A court docket detailing that citation was not available this morning.
Awaiting pleas
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl is awaiting pleas on harassment charges from Rudy Matos, 25, of Indiana, and Brooke Bennett, 22, of Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, following an incident at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 700 block of Locust Street.
Borough police said Matos and Bennett were involved in a physical altercation before officers arrived. Both were charged with summary counts.
NEW FLORENCE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Lottery tickets stolen
State police at Greensburg said a 39-year-old New Florence woman was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 26 on charges that she stole $600 worth of unactivated lottery tickets from the Unimart in New Florence. A court docket detailing that citation was not available this morning.
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Waives hearing
A Clymer man has waived a preliminary hearing before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring on charges of heroin possession and other counts, stemming from a 1:26 a.m. July 5 traffic stop along Route 56.
Charles King Sr., 49, was arrested after Kiskiminetas Township Police said they discovered 150 stamp bags of heroin in his vehicle.
King was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs, and two summary traffic infractions, according to reports.
King is free on $10,000 bond.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Cited in crash
State police at Kittanning have cited a Greensburg motorcyclist for an improper pass that led to a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 9 at 12:59 p.m. along Route 156 at Lindsay Run Road.
Troopers said Alan D. Blystone, 60, of Avonmore, was turning off Route 156 onto Lindsay Run Road when his Kenworth KW5 truck was struck from behind by a cycle operated by Jared R. Growden, 32, of Greensburg. State police said Growden was two vehicles behind Blystone when he tried to pass — and instead found his Yamaha YZF stuck between the wheels of Blystone’s truck.
Blystone was not injured, but Growden was taken by Vandergrift ambulance to UPMC Presbyterian hospital with what were suspected to be serious injuries.
Troopers said charges were filed against Growden with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, who is awaiting a plea in the matter.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Runaway found
State police at Greensburg said a 14-year-old boy from Bolivar was located at 6:46 a.m. Monday along Fort Palmer Road after a search also involving air support, bloodhounds and Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Search and Rescue. Troopers said charges were filed against the unidentified youth.
EXPORT, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Careless driving
State police in the Kiski Valley said Paul H. McGuiggan, 48, of Saltsburg, faces disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and careless driving charges after a series of incidents on Monday afternoon along Kennedy and Hamilton avenues.
Troopers said a car driven by Karen M. Fry, 50, of Monroeville, was slowing for a stop sign when her car was rear-ended by McGuiggan. State police said McGuiggan continued to ram Fry’s car with his vehicle until it was free, after which he took off onto Hamilton Avenue, hit two parked vehicles, then crashed into a concrete wall.
State police said Fry suffered what appeared to be a minor injury and was taken by Murrysville Medic One to Forbes Hospital. Troopers said McGuiggan fled his car after the last crash and went to his sister’s home, where he was apprehended.
State police said McGuiggan also was taken to Forbes by the Murrysville ambulance service for what was described as a possible injury. Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak has scheduled summary trial in the matter for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Tractor blade stolen
State police at Punxsutawney said it received the report of a 5-inch rear tractor blade being removed from a property at 585 School Road. The theft was discovered Friday at 12:45 p.m.
Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.