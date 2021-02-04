DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Child custody case
State police in the Kiski Valley said they took a report of a child custody violation on Monday at 12:54 p.m. in the Superior Mobile Home Park. Troopers said their investigation of the matter is ongoing.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 43-year-old Glen Campbell man was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 18 on Hampton Avenue at Torrence Street and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the man, who was not identified, was in possession of a controlled substance and arrested. They said charges will be filed pending blood results.