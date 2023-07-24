BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Burglary
A burglar stole roughly $780 worth of items and caused around $20 in damage to a barn door sometime between 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022, and 12 a.m. July 12, at a camp along Rock Springs Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney.
Police said the burglar stole a 19-inch flat screen TV ($100), a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells ($20), 30-30 ammunition ($30), cleaning supplies ($8), a First Aid kit ($50), pots and pans ($20), boxes containing blankets ($20), spotlights ($20), various hand tools and hardware ($50), a water jet pump ($400), 5-gallon cans of heating fuel ($42) and two electric drills and one circular saw ($20).
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact state police at the Punxsutawney barracks.
