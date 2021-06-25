INDIANA
Intoxicated male
Indiana Borough Police Department said it investigated a report of an intoxicated male inside a business along the 400 block of North Fourth Street on Wednesday at 11:03 a.m.
Upon arriving borough officers found Jeffrey Smith, 36, of Indiana, and said he was intoxicated on a controlled substance.
Police said he was taken into custody and a complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl charging Smith with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a summary offense of public drunkenness.
IBPD said Smith then was released to a sober person, to await a preliminary hearing before Haberl.