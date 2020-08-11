BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Woman jailed
A 27-year-old Punxsutawney woman was put in jail Saturday and state police shielded her name in a news release issued today from the Punxsutawney station.
Troopers said the woman was detained at a traffic stop at 8:35 p.m. on Rikers Road at Greenhouse Road and was found to be wanted on a warrant issued in Elk County.
Officials Jefferson County jail withheld the suspect’s name pending the receipt of a formal request under the Right to Know Law.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
A Derry woman, 53, told state police that she paid $2,000 in eBay gift cards on Aug. 4 for a 2002 motor home offered for sale online but did not receive the motor home.
Intoxication
State police said a 39-year-old Pittsburgh woman was found to be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant at 1:13 p.m. Sunday near the boat launch on Slag Road at Keystone State Park. Charges have yet to be filed.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Youth cited
State police said a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his home on Troy Street near Northern Cambria on Thursday morning created public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm by triggering a search for him.
Troopers cited the youth with a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to a report.