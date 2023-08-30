INDIANA
Underage drinking
On Sunday at around 1:21 a.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, its officers found Layne W. Walls, 19, of Oakdale, Allegheny County, intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself.
Police said Walls was found urinating in a public place along the 900 block of Gompers Avenue. Also, officers said, he was in possession of a fake ID card.
IBPD said Walls was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for clearance, then lodged in Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas on multiple charges filed against Walls.
On Saturday at 4:34 a.m. along the 700 block of Maple Street, Indiana Borough Police Department said, officers were called to a report of someone trying to get inside a house.
Those officers found Chase Hunter Rudy, 19, of Elliotsburg, Perry County, on the back porch of the residence. Upon further investigation, police said, Rudy was found to be intoxicated to the point where he was a danger to himself and others.
Police said Rudy was taken to Indiana County Jail where he was issued non-traffic citations for public drunkenness and underage drinking. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas in both matters.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Firearm sentence
On Tuesday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Alexus D. Hunter, 30, of Columbia, S.C., to three to 23 months in the Indiana County Jail, for a first-degree misdemeanor count of possession of a prohibited firearm.
Hunter also was assessed a fine and court costs in connection with the charge, for which state police at Troop A, Indiana, filed charges after an incident on March 28 of this year.
RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Theft by deception
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, were dispatched on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. to an address along North Water Street, where a 60-year-old woman said she had lost money through a well-known overseas scam via social media.
Troopers said the woman reported losing $1,200. State police said the investigation continues.
