INDIANA
Unresponsive male
An Indiana man is free on $5,000 bond after an encounter with borough police officers who found him unresponsive in a car parked in a convenience store parking lot in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street on Dec. 2, according to a report.
Police said William Stephen Balint, 38, also called William Balint IV in court papers, threatened officers while in custody.
He was arraigned Dec. 3 before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and resisting arrest, as well as summary counts of public drunkenness, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and disorderly conduct.
He posted bond four days later. His hearing originally was scheduled for Dec. 14 before Welch but has been continued until March 1.
BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Burglary
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating the burglary of $20 in household goods and $101 in cash from a home along East Main Street. A 60-year-old woman told troopers it happened on Tuesday between 5 and 7:36 p.m.