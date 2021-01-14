YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney reported that a DuBois man, 19, was tested for impairment during a traffic stop at 7:07 p.m. Friday on Harmony Road at Anchor Inn Road. Charges have not yet been filed.
WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Domestic
A 47-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both from Westover, were cited with harassment following a domestic dispute that required state police intervention at 2:46 a.m. Dec. 20 on School Street, according to a report.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Someone stole a Masterbuilt brand electric smoker between 11 and 11:15 p.m. Monday from outside a house at 8583 Route 119, state police reported. Troopers estimated the loss at $300. They withheld the name of a Punxsutawney man who reported the theft.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Big Run man, 27, faces possible charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs stemming from a traffic stop on Ellsmore Avenue near Graffius Avenue at 11:43 p.m. Dec. 18, state police reported. Troopers reported that the investigation involved a Polaris Livin’ Lite recreational vehicle.
EAST CONEMAUGH, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Police car stolen
A Johnstown man was jailed late last month and now awaits trial on charges that he stole a Stoneycreek Township police car from the Suppes Ford car dealership, where it had been left for service, between 10:30 and 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 27.
State police said Chad Moore, 41, then drove the car to East Conemaugh and shined the spotlight on various houses in search of his girlfriend.
Moore was sent to the Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg with bond set at $75,000. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday in a district court and awaits formal arraignment in Cambria County Common Pleas Court on felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and impersonating a public servant.
Online court records show Moore remained incarcerated this morning.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug offense
State police at Kiski Valley reported that a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man faces possible narcotics violation charges after being discovered unresponsive due to an overdose of drugs at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Sheetz along Route 22 near New Alexandria. The man was revived after receiving two doses of Narcan, police said. He was sent to Latrobe Hospital for treatment.
Harassment
A Blairsville woman, 37, reported to state police that someone struck her at 11 p.m. Dec. 31 in Mugs Bar along Route 217. Troopers have no suspects in the case.
o o o
Troopers are probing a report that Gregory Kontaxes, 63, was harassed between 9 a.m. Saturday and 4:48 p.m. Tuesday while at Torrance State Hospital. A suspect was not identified in a police news release.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug possession
An Export man, 18, was found in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 3 on County Road at Store Street, according to state police. Charges have not yet been filed.
Impersonation
Two men entered Marshall’s Market along Tunnelton Road at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, displayed a badge to the cashier and demanded information, state police at Kiski Valley reported. Descriptions of the suspect were not provided.