INDIANA
Dog bite
Borough police reported that a dog owned by Lewis Smith Jr., of Indiana, bit a girl at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 1300 block of Water Street.
Officers charged Smith, 29, on Thursday with summary counts of harboring a dangerous dog and failing to keep his dog vaccinated.
Police revealed no information about the dog or the girl’s injury.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Animal cruelty
State police on Tuesday accused an Arcadia woman in connection with the discovery of a bag of dead kittens in a trash can Saturday along Kerr Avenue.
Troopers charged Brittany Keener, 34, with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and additional counts of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct rising from a fight with two women who found the animals.
Police didn’t publicly identify the two others — a 34-year-old Arcadia woman and a 51-year-old Glen Campbell woman — who said they heard a surviving kitten meowing among the dead cats as they walked by, according to a news release.
According to the report, police planned to file assault charges against the others.
Online court records show only Keener has been charged in connection with the incident.
A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 before District Judge Christopher Welch in Clymer District Court.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug charges
State police filed charges Thursday against Natalie Feracioly-Salsgiver and Tyler Citeroni, both of Indiana, accusing them of being in possession of a Klonopin pill that was stolen from an Indiana woman Sept. 7 on Huckleberry Road.
Troopers charged Feracioly-Salsgiver, 22, and Citeroni, 25, with possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property in complaints filed at Homer City District Court.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Gun violation
Darrel Henline, 36, of Commodore, was discovered in possession of an unlicensed firearm during a traffic stop at 3:37 a.m. Aug. 31 on Snyder Hill Road at Beyer Road, state police reported.
Punxsutawney-based troopers on Wednesday charged Henline with a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a permit, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and five summary traffic infractions. Police filed a complaint before Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney District Court.
NEW FLORENCE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
Casey Hafer, of New Florence, stole $600 worth of lottery tickets on Aug. 26 from Unimart, 185 13th St., state police reported.
Troopers at Greensburg said the tickets were “unactivated.” Hafer, 39, was charged Sept. 17 with a first-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft in a complaint filed at Ligonier District Court.
A hearing has been set for Dec. 18 before Judge Denise Thiel.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Man cited
State police have filed citations against George Bedell, of Punxsutawney, stemming from complaints of trouble between Bedell and a neighbor, Robert Anderson.
Troopers were sent to the men’s homes along Big Run Prescottville Road at 4 p.m. Sept. 25, told the men to leave each other alone, but were called back in response to a second confrontation 10 minutes later, according to a report.
Bedell “retreated into his residence and refused to answer the door” when police arrived, investigators said.
The next day, Anderson told police that Bedell’s dogs were running loose on his property and one entered his home.
Bedell, 31, was cited with failing to confine his dogs and harassment in papers filed before District Judge David Inzana.