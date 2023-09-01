INDIANA
Noise Ordinance Violation
On Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., the Indiana Borough Police Department investigated a reported noise violation at a residence in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
At the conclusion of its investigation, police cited Jake Lounder, 21, of Burgettstown, for the offense and filed the citation through Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s office, charging Lounder with a summary offense. As of Thursday, the court is awaiting his plea.
Marijuana Possession, small amount
On Sunday, at approximately 5:34 a.m., borough police were called to the Sheetz on the corner of 4th and Philadelphia streets to investigate a report of someone smoking marijuana in the parking lot.
After searching 20-year-old Karae Brister-Wallace, Philadelphia, police found a small amount of marijuana on her person.
A criminal complaint was filed through Magistrate Haberl’s office, charging Brister-Wallace with a possession misdemeanor. As of Thursday, the defendant is awaiting her preliminary hearing.
DIXONVILLE
Dog Law, Non-Animal Cruelty
On Aug. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:08 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police’s Indiana Patrol Unit responded to a report of a dog law violation on Willow Road in Dixonville.
On arrival, police found three, free-roaming dogs that had killed their neighbor’s chickens.
A citation was issued to the owner of the dogs, who was an unnamed female, 39, from Clymer.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Burglary
On Aug. 20, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., State police arrested Gavin Xavier Renfrew, 19, Indiana for breaking into Goodwill on Oakland Avenue in White Township. During his burglary, he damaged the front doors.
He is charged with a second-degree felony for burglary and a second-degree misdemeanor for criminal mischief. Bail is set at $500 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023 in front of Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Theft
State Police are looking for any information regarding the theft of a gas fireplace valued at approximately $750 from 40 Byrons Place in White Township that occurred between June 8, 2023, to Aug. 29, 2023.
At this time, no suspects have been identified.
Shoplifting
On Tuesday, around 2:49 p.m., an unidentified suspect attempted to exit the Walmart on 3100 Oakland Ave in White Township without paying for merchandise.
Charges for retail theft will be fired through the magisterial district court at a later date.
RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI Crash
On Aug. 12, 2023, at 12:23 a.m., state police responded to a crash on South Water Street near Pine Valley Drive in Rural Valley Borough.
Police arrested Seth M. Bicker, 36, of Dayton, after he showed signs of impairment for operating his 2021 Ford vehicle while under the influence. No one was injured as a result of this crash.
Bicker faces Armstrong County Magisterial Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on Oct. 3, 2023, for his two misdemeanors and eight summary offenses related to the crash.
