INDIANA
Statue stolen
Indiana Borough Police Department said the statue of a little boy was stolen from the entrance to a building along the 500 block of Gompers Avenue.
The theft was reported early Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 21-year-old Nanty Glo, Cambria County, man called at 12:40 a.m. Saturday to report missing property.
When officers arrived, they said they found the man was intoxicated to the degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
Police said he was taken into custody, charged with public drunkenness and released to a sober adult.
Indiana Borough Police said a 21-year-old Bethel Park, Allegheny County, resident had fallen to the sidewalk and was injured on Saturday at 11:29 p.m.
Officers said they found the man was intoxicated to the degree where he was a danger to himself. Police said medics assisted at the scene and charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Motorcycle damaged
Indiana Borough Police said unknown individuals damaged a motorcycle parked at 220 Rice Ave. around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said an entrance door frame also was damaged in that incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
ooo
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old Hollidaysburg, Blair County, man was found to be highly intoxicated along the 100 block of South Sixth Street.
He was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness and lodged in the Indiana County Jail.
ooo
An identified female juvenile was found unconscious shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police said it was found the juvenile was intoxicated to the degree where she was a danger to herself.
The juvenile was taken into custody and cited for public drunkenness and underage drinking.
Names of suspects in the public drunkenness matters were not available on the state courts website.
