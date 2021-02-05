WHITE TOWNSHIP
Hotel room sacked
Guests at a Hampton Inn guest room evidently caused a disturbance sometime Tuesday night and probably smoked cigarettes in the room, according to a report.
Hotel management told state police that the guests checked out Wednesday morning without paying their $210.90 bill and stuck Hampton with the $250 cost of scrubbing away the odor of smoke.
Shoplifting
Denae Hurd, of Indiana, was charged Wednesday with a summary count of retail theft in a citation filed at Homer City District Court.
State police said Hurd, 22, stole personal care and crafts goods worth $42.39 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 1:39 p.m. Jan. 29.
HOMER CITY
Drug offense
A Coral man, 29, was discovered in possession of unspecified drugs and related items at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 26 on West Indiana Street, according to state police.
Charges have not yet been filed.
INDIANA
Trespassing
Someone shoved an air conditioner from its perch on a first-floor window sill at a home along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue between Nov. 13 and Jan. 14, Indiana Borough police reported Thursday.
A resident told police that nothing was stolen or disturbed inside the residence.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
State police said a Punxsutawney man, 41, showed signs of impairment from drug use at 11:30 p.m. Monday after troopers halted his vehicle for an equipment violation on West Mahoning Street near Mulberry Alley.
Charges are pending the result of a lab test.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drugs
A Northern Cambria woman, 27, fled from the scene of a traffic accident at 10:49 a.m. Dec. 11 on Solley Road and faces prosecution for a narcotics offense, state police said.
Charges have not yet been filed.
EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Police chase
A Hastings man remained in Cambria County Jail this morning following his capture at the end of a car chase and foot pursuit through the woods of nearby Munster Township.
Adam Lewis, 42, faces 91 charges topped by a felony count of fleeing from police, misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs, and about 65 summary traffic tickets related to the Jan. 26 chase.
Troopers first attempted a traffic stop in Ebensburg where they spotted Lewis driving a car with expired stickers, according to the report.
Lewis sped away to Route 22, exited on Munster Road, wrecked his 2006 Honda Civic into a utility pole then dashed away more than 2 1/2 miles into the woods, police said.
Lewis hid in a gully and covered himself with brush and branches but troopers discovered his boot sticking out in the open. According to the report, troopers commanded him to come out and deployed a Taser after he ignored them.
Meanwhile, the passenger in Lewis’ car, Clyde Keith, of Northern Cambria, was sent to UPMC Altoona for treatment of crash-related injuries. Troopers found methamphetamine products and syringes in the disabled car, according to the report.
District Judge Frederick Creany set bond for Lewis at $50,000 and ordered him to appear March 30 for a preliminary hearing.