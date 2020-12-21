INDIANA
Assault charges
Indiana Borough police reported that Donald Williamson Jr. broke into a house at 152 N. 11th St., attacked a person there, damaged some property and fled the area at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday. Police charged Williamson, 35, with a felony count of trespassing, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief, and a summary count of harassment.
Williamson briefly was lodged at Indiana county Jail on Wednesday until he posted $5,000 for his release to await a preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Guy Haberl on Jan. 21 in Indiana District Court.
Drug offenses
Borough police charged Richard Rivera, 36, of Indiana, with possession of a controlled substance in a complaint filed Monday at Indiana District Court.
Investigators discovered Rivera in possession of unspecified drugs on Nov. 14 when they were called to break up a fight on South Fifth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets, according to a report. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 24.
Borough police said today that an Indiana man damaged a window of a house at Washington and South 13th streets at 1:05 p.m. Nov. 6 and was found with unspecified drugs in his possession a short time later, when officers arrested him.
Charges have not yet been filed.
DUI
An Indiana man faces possible charges of driving under the influence of alcohol following a welfare check at 7:58 a.m. Aug. 5 on North Fifth Street between Philadelphia and Water streets.
According to a report released today, borough officers found the man unresponsive at the wheel of a car that was facing south on the northbound lane. Charges have not yet been filed.
Noise violation
Jason Morgan, 37, of Indiana, was cited with violation of the noise ordinance at 11:49 p.m. Sunday when police discovered him playing loud music from his vehicle in a parking lot along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
A Young Township motorist was suspected of driving under the influence at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 4 when state troopers halted him for traffic violations in a Chevrolet Silverado on Hilltop Road at Route 286.
The driver, a 57-year-old man from Clune, has not yet been charged.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Two Blairsville woman, ages 21 and 43, engaged in domestic violence at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Rhine Road, according to state police. Troopers withheld the women’s names and reported that they would be cited with harassment.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
State police reported that a Philadelphia man, a resident at Torrance State Hospital, assaulted a Homer City man, a hospital worker, at 9:39 p.m. Friday.
Troopers gave no other details and reported that the assailant would be charged with assault.
Vandalism
A Toyota van owned by a Latrobe man sustained more than $1,000 of damage between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:05 p.m. Friday while it was parked on Pandora Road, state police reported. No other information was released.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
State police said Patrick Knox, of Mars, Butler County, assaulted a Butler woman at 5:17 p.m. Saturday when he leveled numerous threats to her from Elderberry Hill Road.
Knox, 48, was held at Jefferson County Jail to face court action for a probation violation.
Troopers withheld the name of the woman who reported the incident.