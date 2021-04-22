WHITE TOWNSHIP
Man cited
Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Conor McKeirnan, 19, of Hollidaysburg, Blair County, was cited by state police with public drunkenness at 1:10 a.m. Friday when troopers found him intoxicated at 53 Vista Drive.
Troopers were told that McKeirnan had been knocking on the doors of houses in the neighborhood in search of a fraternity house and was discovered running on the road.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Burglary
Someone broke into a house along Route 580 between 5 p.m. April 11 and 8 a.m. April 12, state police at Indiana reported Wednesday.
The intruder caused $900 of damage to a window but stole nothing from the house, police said.
Troopers provided a surveillance photo of a White man wearing purple shorts, light blue shirt, brown jacket and white hat who is suspected in connection with the break-in.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Falsification
State police charged that Desiree Franey, of Tanoma Road, Indiana, falsified information on an application to purchase a handgun on May 30, 2020, at Nick’s Bullseye Firearms.
Franey, 37, who is prohibited from owning a gun, according to investigators, was charged with a misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities through the PICS system in a complaint filed April 15 at Homer City District Court. A hearing has been set for May 25.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
DUI
A Marion Center man was suspected of being intoxicated on alcohol at 12:40 a.m. Saturday when state troopers conducted a traffic stop on Rayne Run Road near Mine Road.
Troopers withheld the driver’s name and said charges would be based on the result of a blood test.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Burglary
An intruder broke into a house at 2141 Ridge Road between 4:45 and 9 p.m. Tuesday and stole $1,028 cash, state police said.
ROSE TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police said a Punxsutawney man and two women, from DuBois and Luthersburg, were found in possession of drugs and related items at 12:52 a.m. March 28 during a traffic stop on Route 28.
No charges have yet been filed, court records show.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A motorist from Warren, Warren County, was found intoxicated at 12:37 a.m. April 12 when state troopers stopped to help him with his disabled car on Number 8 Road near Valier, according to a report.
Charges would be based on result of toxicology test, which is incomplete, according to troopers at the Punxsutawney station.