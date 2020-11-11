INDIANA
Mountain bike stolen
Borough police said someone stole a chrome Mongoose 21-speed mountain bike from a residence along South Second Street between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (724) 349-2121.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
An Apollo man was suspected of driving under the influence when state police pulled him over for driving a motorcycle with an inoperable taillight at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 26 on Route 819 at Stefanik Drive. Troopers said the man will be charged with DUI.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
State police said that Ruth Smith, of New Alexandria, bit a man’s hand and forearm and caused deep wounds during a domestic fight in their home along Flowers Road at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers reported that Smith, 79, was sent to Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for treatment of medical and mental health issues, and was charged with simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed at Bradenville District Court.
A hearing date has not been set.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police suspected a 25-year-old Punxsutawney woman of driving while impaired following a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 5 on Route 119 at Bottle Road. Charges have not yet been filed.
SAINT CLAIR TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Domestic
State police at Greensburg said a man and a woman, both 36, will face charges following a domestic fight in their residence along Route 711 near New Florence. Troopers were sent to the home at 3:44 p.m. Oct. 31, according to a report. Police said both suffered injuries in the scuffle. Investigators withheld their names and have yet to file charges.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
Alexis Corle, 26, of Alum Bank, Bedford County, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Pine Street at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 4, state police reported. Troopers filed the charges Oct. 28 before District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney District Court.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Animal cruelty
A Sagamore man was accused of neglecting an animal at 12:49 p.m. Oct. 29 on Fifth Street, state police reported.
No other details were provided. Charges have not yet been filed.