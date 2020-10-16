INDIANA
Assault
Demarkes Nauss, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, was held Saturday at the Indiana County Jail following what Indiana Borough police described as a domestic altercation with a woman on South Seventh Street between Philadelphia and Church streets.
Nauss, 28, was freed Sunday when $500 cash bail was paid on his behalf, court records show. Police charged him with simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and harassment in a complaint filed before on-call Judge Susanne Steffee. A hearing is set for Oct. 27 in Homer City District Court.
o o o
Investigators reported that Evan Dluhos, of Johnstown, punched and injured another person on Aug. 29 at 884 Wayne Ave. Borough officers filed a third-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault against Dluhos, 23, in a complaint filed Oct. 6 in Indiana District Court, police said today.
o o o
Shaun Harris, 35, of Indiana, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on simple assault and harassment charges in Indiana County Common Pleas Court following a preliminary hearing before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court. Indiana Borough police charged Harris following an altercation at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 24 at 610 Maple St.
Police withheld the name of the person who raised the allegations against Harris.
DUI
Borough police filed a criminal complaint Tuesday charging John Becker Jr., of Brookville, with driving while impaired by drugs stemming from a traffic stop at 12:46 p.m. Sept. 25 on South Sixth Street, just off Philadelphia Street. Troopers halted a Freightliner dump truck driven by Becker, 53, and discovered drug-related items in the truck, according to a report.
Police charged him with driving under the influence of an unspecified controlled substance, paraphernalia possession and three summary traffic violations.
o o o
Raine Mechling, 25, of Kittanning, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of paraphernalia and five vehicle code infractions stemming from a traffic stop of a motorcycle at 6:16 p.m. Sept. 27 on Oakland Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets, according to a report.
Drug offense
Benjamin Whittington, 35, of Indiana, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of a controlled substance in papers filed at Indiana District Court. Whittington was found in possession of unspecified drugs at 3:37 p.m. Oct. 7, when officers arrested him on a warrant in an earlier case, according to a report.
Citations issued
Indiana Borough police cited Austin Konopka, 18, of Bethel Park, Allegheny County, with underage drinking at 5:25 a.m. Saturday after officers found him sleeping on the rear porch at 597 S. Sixth St., according to a report.
o o o
Caden Decroo, 19, of Warrenton, Va., was cited with a violation of the borough noise ordinance at 1:32 a.m. Saturday when borough police said he played loud music at his local residence in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
o o o
Ryan Rajnath, 21, of Leola, Lancaster County, played loud music from his local home in the 200 block of South Seventh Street at 6:38 p.m. Friday and was cited with a noise ordinance violation, according to borough police.
o o o
Borough officers reported that Madeline Kuiken, 21, of Schenksville, Montgomery County, played music from a speaker during a loud party at a house in the 200 block of Rice Avenue at 3:02 p.m. Saturday and was cited with a noise ordinance violation.
Theft
Ryan Turner, of Homer City, stole two sandwiches at 11:37 p.m. Friday from Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., Indiana Borough police said. Investigators cited Turner, 39, with a summary count of retail theft on Tuesday in Indiana District Court.
o o o
Someone stole two political campaign signs between 2:30 and 3:10 p.m. Thursday from a lawn in the 500 block of South Seventh Street, according to borough police.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Woman fined
A Young Township woman pleaded guilty to accusations that she lashed out against a motorist in a dispute over a parking space in the SouthTowne Plaza parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 25.
State police said Nancy Shultz, of Clune, drove a motorized Walmart shopping cart into a passenger who climbed out of a car that took a space that Shultz’s boyfriend wanted to use, and then slapped the passenger several times.
Online court records show that troopers charged Shultz two days later with summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
Shultz, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in Homer City District Court and has begun making payments toward $409.55 of fines and costs of prosecution.
Man fined
James Laney, of Homer City, admitted that he berated a woman at 4:41 p.m. Aug. 26 at Sheetz, at Warren and Ben Franklin Road South, and was ordered to pay $809.55 in fines and costs of prosecution, online court records show.
State police cited Laney, 66, with harassment and disorderly conduct in citations filed at Homer City District Court.
Troopers reported that the incident rose from a conversation between a stranger and an employee in the store, but gave no other details of the disturbance.
Vandalism
Someone used gray spray paint to write an insulting comment about an Indiana man on the lawn at 670 N. Fifth Ave., state police reported. In the message, the writer called the man “a rat,” according to investigators. The lawn was painted between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. Sept. 25.
Troopers withheld the name of the man targeted by the message. They estimated the damage to the grass at about $100 and asked anyone with information to phone the Indiana barracks at (724) 357-1960.
Man cited
Joseph Smoot, 19, of Monaca, Beaver County, pleaded guilty to underage drinking and was assessed $319.15 in fines and court costs in Homer City District Court. State police found Smoot intoxicated at 1:33 a.m. Aug. 23 on Carter Avenue near Wayne Avenue, according to a report.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI, drugs
Aloysius Williams, of Monroeville, was charged Oct. 9 by state police with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of paraphernalia and two traffic offenses in a complaint stemming from a traffic stop at 6:37 a.m. Sept. 5 on Route 119. Troopers clocked Williams, 20, driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a report.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Daniel Painter, of Punxsutawney, reported to state police that someone fraudulently wrote a check on his bank account at 11:29 a.m. Saturday at 350 Fairview Ave. Police said the investigation is continuing.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Somebody stole a utility trailer owned by Nathan Zanaglio, of Punxsutawney at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday from 119 Garzoni Road, according to state police. Police provided no description of the suspect.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Vandalism
State police said someone bashed a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with a baseball bat at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at 145 Third St., according to a report released today. Troopers reported that the damage exceeded $1,000. They withheld the name of a Yatesboro man who owns the Jeep and the name of the suspect, who has yet to be charged.
MUNSTER TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Drug violation
Devin Shultz, 20, of Northern Cambria, was charged Oct. 5 with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, corruption of minors, disorderly conduct and a traffic offense stemming from a traffic stop ay 4:20 p.m. Sept. 20 on Admiral Peary Highway, according to state police.
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
Jeffrey Kopsic, of Nicktown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted for adjudication of drunken-driving charges in Cambria County Common Pleas, online court records show. State police charged Kopsic, 43, with DUI and one traffic offense following a traffic accident Aug. 23 on Columbia Street, according to a report. Kopsic faces arraignment Oct. 27 in the county court.