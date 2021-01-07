WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police reported that a shopper twice stole power tools early last month from Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Townfair Center along Ben Franklin Road South.
The man is suspected of stealing a DeWalt two-tool combo kit worth $1,197 at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 6 and a DeWalt six-tool power combo set valued at $499 and a DeWalt variable speed brushless drive priced at $398 at 10:32 a.m. Dec. 8, according to a report.
Police said a surveillance image showed the suspected thief, a White man, had a tattoo on the back of his neck.
o o o
Troopers at Indiana said a shopper took a container of sushi from display in Giant Eagle in Townfair Center at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 19, ate it while walking through the store, left the container behind and failed to pay the $5.99 price before he left.
In a surveillance video photo from the store, the purported suspect is a White man with a mustache who wore a black, sleeveless shirt and a black knit cap.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug violation
A Dayton, Armstrong County, man, 37, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop at 12:54 p.m. Monday on South Main Street Extension, state police reported. Charges against the driver have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Contempt
Ryan Silvis, of South Fork, Cambria County, engaged in a domestic dispute with a 28-year-old Glen Campbell woman at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Burnside-McGee Highway, state police reported. Troopers said the woman held a court-issued protection-from-abuse order against Silvis, 30.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
Someone broke into a house along Coal Hollow Road and stole a 58-inch television, an impact wrench, two space heaters, two screw drivers, a green and black dirt bike, a yellow reflective helmet and a Sawzall tool at 7:53 p.m. Monday, state police said. Troopers withheld the name of an Apollo man who reported the incident.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Strangulation
A Greensburg woman told state police that her boyfriend, Robert Kinney, of Uniontown, grabbed her hair and punched her face and head several times at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 while they were riding together in her vehicle on Guerrier Road.
Kinney, 34, forced the woman to stop the car, then walked around and pulled her from the vehicle by her hair, then wrapped his arm around her neck and squeezed it until she lost consciousness, according to the report.
Troopers said Kinney took a cellphone and $275 from the woman, left her at the side of the road and drove away.
Police charged Kinney on Dec. 20 with felony counts of strangulation and theft, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and theft.
Online court records show Kinney spent 10 days in Westmoreland County Prison when he was unable to post $10,000 bond and was released when District Judge Mark Bilik freed him on his recognizance.
A hearing has been set for March 10 in Bradenville District Court.
Harassment
A 52-year-old Derry man reached through the open window of a car and grabbed a 25-year-old Derry man’s shirt at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday on Route 22 at Route 981, state police reported.
Troopers provided no other details of the confrontation. The suspect has not yet been charged.