INDIANA BOROUGH
Hit-and-run
Indiana borough police responded to a report of a hit-and-run that occurred between the hours of 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue. Police reported the victim’s vehicle was parked and unoccupied. An investigation is ongoing to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call borough police at (724) 349-2121.
Found property
Borough police located a multicolored flag stuck in the ground beside a stop sign controlling South Seventh and Grant streets on Sept. 26 at 5:05 a.m. In light of recent reports of flags being stolen from residents in Indiana Borough, officers are attempting to locate the owner. Anyone with information or to claim ownership can contact borough police.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
False identification
State police reported a traffic stop at 10:57 a.m. July 16 on Harkleroad, Bell Township, Clearfield County. Upon stopping, the operator of the vehicle provided a false identification to law enforcement. The report lists a 41-year-old female from Mineral Springs as the arrestee and a 32-year-old female of Mineral Springs as the victim. Charges are pending.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
PFA violation
State police out of Punxsutawney received a report of a PFA violation at a location along Chambers Road on Friday at 12:20 p.m. The victim is listed as a 27-year-old from female from Punxsutawney. An investigation is ongoing.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Harrassment
State police reported that a 53-year-old Greensburg man became upset after being cut off from alcohol at Racer’s on Sept. 4 at 7:33 p.m. The man spit twice into the face of the bartender, a 52-year-old female from Latrobe. Charges have been filed for assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.
o o o
A 62-year-old male of Blairsville got mad and hit his daughter, a 34-year-old female from Blairsville, on Saturday at 3:56 p.m. at a location on Pandora Road, state police reported. He was cited for harassment under Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.
o o o
State police reported that two female juveniles, a 15-year-old from Blairsville and a 17-year-old from Derry, got into a fight outside of the Latrobe Skating Center on Aug. 7 at 8:43 p.m. It was determined that both females started the fight mutually and both were cited for harassment before before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.
Drug possession
On Sept. 30, state police responded to Keystone State Park at 7:24 p.m. for a report of a Penske box truck parked in the parking lot with all doors open and no occupants. Two occupants were eventually identified and a male was found to have an active warrant for a parole violation. He was taken into custody and transferred to state parole agents.
A 35-year-old female from Greensburg was found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. The truck was found to be a rental and had not been returned when scheduled. It was towed from the scene and impounded. An investigation is on going.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Firearms stolen
State police reported that two firearms were taken from the Muffley Hollow Road residence of a 74-year-old male from Apollo at 5:49 p.m. Sept. 7. The firearms included a black 30-06 with scope, rusty, no serial number and make unknown, and a 1864 20 cal, unknown make, model or serial number. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Kiski Valley barracks at (724) 697-5780.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity fraud
State police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim made in the name of a 68-year-old male from Punxsutawney on Friday at 4:58 p.m. The victim is employed at ICC Ammo. The investigation is ongoing.