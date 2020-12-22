INDIANA
Shoplifting
A Cambria County man was charged Monday with stealing $6.68 worth of merchandise at 6:39 a.m. Dec. 6 from Sheetz at Wayne Avenue and South Seventh Street. Borough officers cited Ethan Sanders, 18, of Cresson, with retail theft in papers filed at Indiana District Court.
Stalking
An Indiana man, 33, has been accused of following a woman at 12:57 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street and to her home, Indiana Borough police reported. No charges have yet been filed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Abandoned vehicle
State police sought the owner of a 2009 Kia Sportage that was left abandoned at 8:39 a.m. Monday on Oakland Avenue, according to a report. No other details were provided.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Assault probed
A Glen Campbell man was committed for mental health examination after he fought with two people and tried to strangle at least one of them at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Spotts Road, according to state police.
Troopers from Punxsutawney said the suspect, a 42-year-old man, engaged in the altercation with two other men, ages 42 and 78, both from Glen Campbell. Online court records show charges have not yet been filed.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Theft, burglary
Someone stole three hover boards valued at $450 from a garage along Route 403 at Allison Road, state police reported.
A Dixonville woman told police that the hover boards vanished between 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and noon on Dec. 6.
Troopers said a Clymer man reported that someone broke a window and entered a house along Route 403 near Allison Road between 9 p.m. Dec. 5 and noon on Dec. 6.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Assault
State police reported that a Walston man, 43, and a Punxsutawney woman, 30, face assault charges following a domestic dispute at 11 p.m. on Dec. 12.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Extortion
A Kittanning man, 18, told state police on Dec. 13 that someone anonymously approached him on Facebook and threatened to share intimate photos of the man with his friends and relatives on social media unless he paid money to various accounts.
Troopers said the extortionist had photos that the man had privately shared with another user.
Investigators have not identified a suspect or filed charges.