WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
An Indiana man, 54, displayed signs of intoxication at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 3 when state police halted his Ford Escape for traffic violations near 1395 Wayne Ave., according to a report.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Man cited
State police cited John Grant, 56, of Indiana, with a summary count of public drunkenness at 7:22 p.m. Monday after he was found inebriated on Hospital Road.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Theft
A man driving a pickup truck broke a lock on a trailer and towed it away from the McAdoo Motosports parking lot, 8727 Route 422, at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police. Troopers at Indiana said the man was White and wore a T-shirt and a coal-miners style cap.
Investigators said it appeared that he used a hammer and a pry bar to break the lock from a 6.5-by-10-foot 2020 Carry-On trailer, hitched it to a white Ford F-350 or F-450 extended cab truck and fled west on the highway. Police set the loss at $1,000.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Youths investigated
State police said a 13-year-old girl from Alverda and a 12-year-old girl from Clymer engaged in physical contact just before noon Wednesday on Route 553.
No other details were provided.
Troopers called the incident a matter of harassment by each against the other.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police said a 65-year-old Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, man was tested for driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 8:47 p.m. Feb. 1 on Clark Avenue at Railroad Street. Charges have not yet been filed.
SEWARD, WESTMORELAND CO.
Theft
State police said a 19-year-old Seward man reported that he had been defrauded of $700 on his credit card account on Jan. 9.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Theft
Matthew Mullins, of Latrobe, told state police that someone stole a package of Suboxone strips that should have been delivered to 2217 Harrison Ave. at 2:11 p.m. Jan. 25.