INDIANA
Display light stolen
A resident living along the 1200 block of Church Street told borough police that a Christmas light projector was stolen from his yard between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information about this theft to call police at (724) 349-2121.
DUI
According to court records, Christopher R. Torrance, 35, of Indiana, is free on $25,000 unsecured bond after being arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Nov. 17 along North East Avenue by borough police.
Police said Torrance was found in possession of heroin paraphernalia and a suspended driver’s license.
He was charged with multiple counts including two felony counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Torrance Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
DUI
Borough police said a 20-year-old man from Bridgeville, Allegheny County, was under the influence of controlled substances, and had suspected cocaine on his person, after a multiple-vehicle crash shortly after 7 a.m. Nov. 12 along South Sixth Street.
Police said he was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. A docket for the incident could not be found on the state courts website.
Noise violation
Borough police said a 20-year-old Warrenton, Va., woman living along the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue was cited for a borough noise violation. Police said music could be heard 60 feet away from the woman’s residence shortly after midnight Friday.
Drug violation
Borough police found unspecified drugs at 11:20 p.m. Nov. 16 when officers broke up a fight on South Fifth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets, according to a report.
Officers said an Indiana man, 36, would be charged with possession of a controlled substance. Charges have yet to be filed.
BURNSIDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Alcohol, fireworks
State police at Punxsutawney said two boys, a 16-year-old from Mahaffey and a 17-year-old from Burnside, were found to be intoxicated and setting off fireworks in a yard along Main and Eighth streets.
The incident was reported to state police Friday at 9:10 p.m. The juveniles were arrested then released to the custody of their parents.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Gas can stolen
A 67-year-old Irvona-area man told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that a can of gasoline was stolen from outside his home on Dec. 10.
Troopers said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.