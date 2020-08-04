CANOE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police cited Gregory Sanner, 57, of Punxsutawney, with a summary count of harassment following their investigation of a domestic disturbance involving Heather Reed, 39, of Weedville, at 10:15 p.m. July 11 at 835 Johnsonburg Road.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Endangerment
Two children told state police that a man driving an old, dark-colored pickup truck nearly hit them as they walked along Thompson Road at 3:05 p.m. Monday.
Investigators said the driver then confronted one of the youngsters in front of 2440 Thompson Road. Troopers said the motorist was a heavyset white man with a goatee.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police on July 16 investigated a report that a gun was stolen from Third Street in Lucernemines.
Investigators gave no other details.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Burglary
Charles Setree told state police that someone tried to break into his residence at 68 Sawmill Road through a rear sliding glass door at noon July 24. The intruders were deterred.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State troopers from Punxsutawney cited a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man with summary counts of harassment related to a domestic squabble at 10:42 p.m. July 14 on Lockvale Road.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Man cited
Paul McGuiggan, of Saltsburg, pounded on a wall in Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel near Routes 22 and 66 at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday then fell unconsciousness from intoxication, state police reported.
Troopers at Kiski Valley cited McGuiggan, 48, with summary counts of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
A Torrance man stole a Pelican brand canoe at 5 p.m. Wednesday from 111 Wedges Court Drive and later returned it to the owner, state police reported.
Troopers withheld the name of a Blairsville man who raised the allegations.
Online court records show that no charges have been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police reported that a motorist was found to be under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. July 21 on Route 119. Charges have not yet been filed.