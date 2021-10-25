CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police reported citing two men, both of Clymer, after responding to an argument Friday at 3 p.m. on Hillside Drive.
Police said a man, 58, punched another man, 65, in the chest. That man then struck the 58-year-old in the face, police said.
While troopers investigated, the 58-year-old man became agitated, shouting obscenities, making vulgar gestures and refusing troopers’ verbal commands.
Police said his behavior required the use use physical force.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Fraud
Police said an unknown person attempted to file for fraudulent unemployment benefits under the identity of a 66-year-old woman from Home on Oct. 18 at 11:07 a.m. along Lillie Drive.