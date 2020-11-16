CANOE TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police said someone stole funds from Slick’s Convenience Store, 25 Central St., Rossiter, “in various ways” between Jan. 1, 2018, and Nov. 9.
The suspect was not named in a news release and has not yet been charged, according to troopers at Punxsutawney.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
State police forcibly removed Janne Hussak, of New Alexandria, from a property along Pump Station Road at 3:54 p.m. Saturday and reported that she struggled with troopers during the confrontation.
Troopers charged Hussak, 30, with a felony count of criminal trespass, misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and defiant trespass against verbal instruction and a summary count of defiant trespass on posted property.
Hussak was released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Indecent assault
William Thornhill, of Glassport, assaulted an Ebensburg woman, a nurse at Torrance State Hospital, at 9:36 p.m. Oct. 30, state police reported.
Troopers charged Thornhill on Nov. 4 with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and indecent assault and a summary count of harassment in a complaint filed at Bradenville District Court.
Thornhill, 30, is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.